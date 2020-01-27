Menu
Tennis

Barty responds after ‘awkward’ Australia Day question

by Liam Twomey
27th Jan 2020 8:30 AM

Aussie star Ash Barty says there was no awkwardness between herself and Jim Courier after he asked her about the significance of playing on Australia Day.  

Speaking on court after her three set win over Alison Riske, Courier said, "Happy Australia Day. It's a special day for you."  

Thousands of people lined the streets of Melbourne yesterday as part of Invasion Day protests, campaigning for the Australia Day date to be changed.

Barty, who is indigenous, was asked by a member of the media if Courier's comments had made her feel awkward. "Why should it be awkward?," she responded.

Barty was also asked about her feelings towards the protests throughout the city.

"I mean, I wasn't aware of the protest. I wasn't keeping an eye on it," she said.

"I'm a proud, indigenous woman. I'm a proud Australian.

"For me, it doesn't matter what day of the year it is. I'm going to stay true to my values all throughout the year, all throughout my life.

"Every single day I want to be kind, I want to be honest, I want to be humble, I want to give the best that I can. That's all that matters for me."

Barty was on Sunday named Young Australian of the Year.

"It's very humbling," she said.

"Very much a surprise. Look, I'm just trying to be the best that I can be. I'm just trying to be true to myself and stick to the values that my mum and dad taught me, that my family have kind of instilled in me growing up."

