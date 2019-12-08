Menu
Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons is showing more willingness to go for three-pointers. Picture: Steven Ryan/AP
Basketball

Basketball world erupts over Ben Simmons

8th Dec 2019 5:13 PM

BEN Simmons is a three-point shooter.

No we're not talking about practice or him drilling shots during warm-ups ahead of a game.

We're talking about actual in game action and Simmons isn't shying away from lining them up from beyond the arc.

In the second quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers; home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Simmons stood in the far corner as a pass rocketed his way.

Instead of driving into the lane, as we've all grown accustom too, Simmons simply caught the pass and in one fluid motion launched the ball towards the rim.

As the ball sailed through the air the crowd rose from their seats and as the ball dropped through after hitting nothing but net, it seemd the roof of the arena almost blew off.

The fans in attendance were ecstatic as Simmons made his way back down the court, and social media fans were losing their minds just as much.

Simmons ended the game with a new career-high in scoring, finishing with 34 on an impressive shooting line of 12-14 shooting from the field, 1-1 from three and 9-12 from the free throw line - doing it all in only 26 minutes of playing time.

He added seven assists and three rebounds as the 76ers pulled away to claim an easy 141-94 victory over the Cavs.

But it was Simmons and his long-range efforts that stole the show.

Simmons checked out of the game with a little over three minutes remaining in the third quarter, receiving a standing ovation from the Philly faithful.

Philly coach Brett Brown set the standards for Simmons after the game for the remainder of the season.

"This is what I want ... I want a three-point shot per game, minimum," Brown said.

Simmons has faced years of backlash from fans over his inability to shoot from outside of the paint, but he broke the internet last month when he buried his first career three-pointer.

Early in the first quarter against the New York Knicks, Simmons drifted to the corner and once again he didn't hesitate in putting the shot up.

"There's Simmons .... yes! He did it," the commentator said. "Maybe now they'll finally leave him alone."

As smooth as you like.
