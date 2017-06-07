Basking in good food and drink

18°
Aisling Brennan
| 7th Jun 2017 3:46 PM
Local surfing legend Joel Parkinson cuts the ribbon to open Baskk, BELOW, some of the wares.
Local surfing legend Joel Parkinson cuts the ribbon to open Baskk, BELOW, some of the wares. Scott Powick

SIPPING cocktails over a scrumptious brunch is now a reality for locals and visitors at Kirra Point's latest restaurant and bar; Baskk.

The new eatery was launched last week by Tweed surfing champion Joel Parkinson, whose new Balter beer venture with great mate Mick Fanning will be featured behind the bar.

Inspired by Bali beach huts and crisp Greek design, Baskk owners Steve and Donna Archdeacon have created a spectacular beachfront dining experience.

Having already had success with the popular DBar Cafe, Ms Archdeacon said she envisioned the restaurant would be an oasis for people visiting Coolangatta, allowing them to fully surrender to the relaxation of being on holiday, even if you're a local.

"Some people are stressed on holidays but when they come here we want them to feel like they really are on holidays,” Ms Archdeacon said.

"It's about relaxing and basking. It's all about having a cocktail in the morning or a champagne at night.

"We want them to relax, we want them to lull, we want them to get a vibe of being on holidays while being on holidays. We really want to encourage people by not having opening and closing times.”

Mr Archdeacon said patrons would be able to tantalise their taste buds with a menu specially created by head chef Oscar "The Creator” Wade.

"He's going to be producing some food the Gold Coast has never seen before,” Mr Archdeacon said.

"It's all about progressive eating. He's going to lead a team which is no older than 24 years old.”

The menu features unique dishes, including Hawaiian poke bowls, torched salmon side and blue swimmer crab as well as wood-fire pizzas made fresh in the state-of-the-art kitchen.

Marketing manager Jake Thrupp said Baskk would leave customers wanting more.

"Baskk will be a social destination, embracing the home-grown surfing culture, offering a casual but sophisticated dining space and outdoor setting with idyllic ocean views,” Mr Thrupp said.

"It's not so much a restaurant or bar, it is a social destination.

"The southern Gold Coast needs it and it's finally here. We'd love you to bask in the sun and enjoy it.”

FAST FACTS:

Bask√k Kirra√ Point is open seven days a week from 10am to 11pm. For more information,

Beach House Plaza,

52 Marine Parade, Coolangatta

(07) 5599 1773

http://www.baskk.co

Topics:  coolangatta dining joel parkinson kirra point restaurant tweed dining

