Bathing in the stillness at dusk

MAJESTIC: The sun sets over Crams Farm on the banks of Clarrie Hall Dam in the Tweed Valley.

BEHIND THE LENS with Ryan Fowler

AS THE sun began to set, the high cloud began moving towards the perfect position at the Crams Farm section of Clarrie Hall Dam in the heart of the Tweed Valley.

I'd photographed this location before and wanted to get a slightly different angle. Opting to capture the mountain, I really wanted to utilise the reflections as I knew they would catch the colour in the sky and also the mountain.

The tripod was set as low as it could go to the water so it would cut out some of the reeds and give more of the mountain reflection. This was a six-frame panorama going from left to right.

The lens was equipped with a polarising filter to saturate the sky a bit more in-camera and a four-stop soft graduated neutral-density filter, which helps to balance the exposure in the sky without losing detail in Wollumbin.

The settings were f/10 for a good depth-of-field, ISO100 for minimal noise and a 2.5 second shutter speed to remove ripples in the water.

* Ryan Fowler is a Casuarina-based photographer and a columnist with the Tweed Daily News. He can be contacted at www.ryanfowler.photography