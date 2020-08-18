Supercars has been accused of selling out its greatest race to an overseas company following bombshell revelations Repco will replace Supercheap Auto as naming-rights sponsor of the Bathurst 1000.

Repco will this afternoon be revealed as the new sponsor of the great race in what insiders believe is among the most significant deals in the sport's history.

A five-year deal with Repco, through its American-owned parent company Genuine Parts Company, ends Supercheap Auto's 16-year association with the event.

It is understood Supercheap Auto's offer to double its cash to sponsor the event was knocked back by Supercars.

Supercheap Auto Managing Director Benjamin Ward said it was disappointing to end the 16-year association as naming rights sponsors of the Mount Panorama race.

The 2019 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000. Picture: Rohan Kelly



"We had hoped to continue supporting the iconic Bathurst 1000 event for many more years, but were not in a position to counter big-money offers without a flow on price impact for our loyal Supercheap Auto customers," he said.

"We are disappointed that Supercars Australia chose to offer the event to an overseas competitor, particularly after such a longstanding relationship.

"I can assure our loyal Supercheap Auto customers that while we may not have our name on the Bathurst 1000 race, we will continue to support their automotive passion."

Supercheap Auto's sponsorship of Jack Le Brocq's Ford Mustang is unaffected by the Bathurst decision.

Originally published as Bathurst 1000 'sold out' to foreign auto giant