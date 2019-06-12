Battle of the high-flyers in round eight

Netball returns this week for round eight of the Tweed Netball Association, Division One competition.

NETBALL: After a week off the Tweed Netball Association returns to the court for round eight of the Division One season.

Kingscliff Avatars will be aiming to retain their spot on top of the ladder, when they face Sharpshooters Sharpies in a top-four showdown.

TNA president Helen Rigney said there will be plenty of interest in this match-up.

"Avatars are coming off a tough 40-all draw in round seven against the Wildcat Bobcats and the Sharpies had a close encounter with the Kingscliff Jetsons to come away with a hard fought win 50-47,” she said.

"Both teams have had the week off so they will be refreshed and ready for a good competitive game.”

This game will begin at 12.30pm this afternoon on court nine at Arkinstall Park.

In other matches this week:

Seagulls Netball SCU 2 vs Seagulls Netball SCU 1

Cudgen CC'S vs Saints Onyx

Kingscliff Jetsons vs Sharpshooters Warriors

Cudgen Cyclones vs Wildcats Bobcats