Battle of the Seagulls headlines Round 5

HARD WORK: Tweed Seagulls backrow forward Kirk Murphy has been praised by his coach for his efforts in the opening four rounds of the Intrust Super Cup. SMP Images

RUGBY LEAGUE: It will be the battle of the Seagulls this Sunday at Piggabeen, when Tweed host Wynnum-Manly.

Both sides sit in the top five on the ladder after four rounds of the competition, and are both coming off victories in last weekend.

Tweed coach Ben Woolf said Wynnum-Manly would be a tough task for his side this Sunday.

He said his side needed to be the better side at controlling the ball on Sunday, and dominate the possession and territory.

"The key to beating Wynnum will be a strong kick chase game as they have strong outside backs and ball control to limit their opportunity,” Woolf said.

"We need to improve on our ball control, particularly in the play the ball.

"We will work on this with some repetition around our play the ball under pressure but also encourage them to keep playing footy when they make errors.”

Back row forwards Kalani Going and Kirk Murphy have been impressive this season. The Tweed coach said he was keen for more of the same from his enforcers.

"Kalani has really come along and is a bit fitter than he was last year and is carrying the ball strong,” Woolf said.

"Kirk started the year at lock but has had to move to the edge and has been strong in both positions.

"He has a high work rate and is constantly improving having only played a handful of games at this level.”