Battle of the Seagulls

SEAGULL SHOWDOWN: Tweed and Wynnum-Manly to face off in the grand final of the under-18 Mal Meninga Cup.

SEAGULL SHOWDOWN: Tweed and Wynnum-Manly to face off in the grand final of the under-18 Mal Meninga Cup. QRL MEDIA

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Mal Meninga Cup will be decided tomorrow afternoon, when Tweed and Wynnum-Manly face off in the under-18s grand final.

Both sides are coming off impressive semi final victories, although the Wynumm-Manly side will go into the match as favourites.

The grand final will be played on Wynnum-Manly's home turf, Kougari Oval, and the Brisbane-based club have also claimed a victory over Tweed in an earlier fixture last month.

But Tweed coach Tim McCann said his side had plenty of belief, after knocking off the minor-premiers last weekend.

McCann said his side has learnt a lot since their 20-16 loss to Wynnum-Manly, their last loss to date.

"The squad is feeling really good, we have played Wynnum before so they know what to expect and ready to put in an even better performance than last week,” McCann said.

"Both teams play a similar style and have strengths all across the park - strong middles, fast outside backs and classy halves.

"The team who stays patient and makes the best decisions under fatigue will win.”

The Tweed coach said his side's grand final opponents have attacking weapons across the field, which is something they have been preparing for this week.

"They have a very smart hooker who always gets them on the front foot,” he said.

"We need to limit his input to minimised their go forward.

"Their edges are also strong ball carriers, so our edges need to take on this challenge in defence.”

Tweed are expected to have a real chance at winning tomorrow's grand final, with a strong defence which has been a highlight throughout the year.

McCann said he believed his side had enough talent to lift the trophy at the end of the game.

"Building continuous pressure by completing our sets with a good kick and chase,” McCann said.

"Defending strong and slowing down their ruck speed.

"If we do this we will give ourselves a great opportunity to win the game.”

Follow our live blog at www.tweeddailynews.com.au from 12pm Sunday as we bring you full coverage of the grand final.