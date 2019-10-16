Menu
Boxing

Battle-scarred Fenech’s victory salute after heart op

by Dean Ritchie
16th Oct 2019 10:45 AM
This is the photo that will warm the hearts of every boxing fan in Australia - and around the world.

It shows Sydney's Marrickville Mauler, Jeff Fenech, up and about after open heart surgery in a Bangkok hospital last week.

This was the same pose Fenech used after winning his 29 professional bouts.

The photograph, posted on social media by friends of Fenech who are staying close to him in Thailand, shows a significant scar down the boxer's chest after a blocked heart valve was replaced. Thai doctors say the operation was a success.

"Great to see Jeff Fenech on the mend," boxer Billy Dib posted. "So happy to see him making a great recovery."

Jeff Fenech gives his victory salute in a Thai hospital after having heart surgery. Picture: Facebook
Jeff Fenech gives his victory salute in a Thai hospital after having heart surgery. Picture: Facebook

Other photos show a gaunt-looking Fenech being treated by a Thai doctor, and another signing an autograph for a nurse.

The Fenech camp has been stunned at the outpouring of care and emotion for the legendary Aussie boxer.

While family say Fenech still has significant progress to make in his recovery, it is hoped he may return home to Sydney within the next fortnight.

Fenech will, however, miss his daughter Jessica's wedding in Sydney this Saturday.

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has been calling Fenech several times a week to show his support.

Fenech had told The Daily Telegraph last Sunday: "I'm getting better, mate. I'm in my own room which they didn't think would happen in three days - it usually takes a week. The surgeon came and couldn't believe how I had improved."

Fenech has also been battling a bout of pneumonia.

