Crime

Criminal writes apology letter to victims from jail

Jodie Callcott
by
10th Aug 2019 12:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN involved in a high-profile burglary at a Fraser Coast shopping centre has expressed his remorse through a series of hand-written letters to his victims.

Police arrested Mark John Hammond, 38, on July 12, over a series of incidents including breaking into Stockland's Angus and Coote store and stealing jewellery from an Urraween address.

Hammond stole a tray of watches from the jewellery store and took a Mazda ute on the night of July 7.

Hammond was involved in a June 27 burglary at Red Gum Crt, Urraween, where "extensive quantities of jewellery, electronic equipment and household goods" were stolen.

He was charged with multiple offences.

Hammond's charges included burglary, break and enter, fraud, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and obstructing police.

He fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday via video link from Maryborough Correctional Centre.

He pleaded guilty to seven charges.

His defence lawyer, Warren Hunter, told the court his client showed true remorse for his actions which was clearly reflected in letters to victims.

Mr Hunter asked the court for an early parole eligibility date, to allow his client to return to the community. "He says these days are behind him," Mr Hunter said.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said "drugs have been a major problem" for Hammond.

"Your history is what really goes against you," Mr Guttridge said.

"The only sentence I can impose is jail."

Hammond was convicted and sentenced to two years in jail with a parole eligibility date of December 7.

