Hervey Bay courthouse.
Hervey Bay courthouse.
Mum took 50 pain pills before getting behind wheel

Jessica Lamb
1st Oct 2019 12:27 AM
DROOLING, unable to speak or open her eyes properly.

This was the scene awaiting police when they found a Urangan mother-of-three sitting on a Gin Gin road after crashing her car.

Angel Skye Walker took 50 pain pills, stolen from her mother, before getting behind the wheel of a car.

She told police she had the intention of committing suicide after breaking up with her partner.

The 25-year-old appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on September 19 to plead guilty to two offences, including dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Ruddiman said members of the public called police to report Walker's swerving all over the road into oncoming traffic.

Witnesses saw the red Ford sedan Walker was driving veer onto the wrong side of the road, go up an embankment and come down into oncoming traffic.

Other drivers were forced to take evasive action to avoid a head-on collision and Walker crashed into a steel guide rail.

"She was seen sitting on the road sobbing hysterically," Sgt Ruddiman said.

"She told paramedics she had consumed 50 Tramadole tablets one hour prior to the crash."

Walker said she had taken handfuls of the pills for four hours, up until half-an-hour before she crashed.

She told police she didn't know the medication would make her drowsy and was under the impression she was going to Bundaberg, not Gin Gin.

Paramedics transported Walker to Bundaberg hospital where she was treated and stabilised.

Solicitor Harry Morris said his client, who is currently five-months pregnant, was extremely remorseful.

He said she was now receiving treatment and support for her severe mental health issues and depression.

"That is the essence of who she is - a dedicated mother who has been battling significant mental health issues," he said.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said Walker endangered a number of people's lives, including her own, which she did not seem to care about at the time.

 

Walker's family, who were in the court room, let out a cry of relief when she was convicted and sentenced to two years of probation.

Walker lost her licence for two years.

If this story has raised issues for you, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

