BBC host’s secret message to viewers

BBC host Victoria Derbyshire had a secret message for viewers during a broadcast this week.

A BBC host has received a wave of praise after presenting the news with a subtle message for victims of domestic violence written in pen on her hand.

Eagle-eyed viewers were quick to notice that British journalist Victoria Derbyshire had the number for the UK's

The host had the national helpline number written clearly on her hand.

Viewers were quick to notice the writing.

There have been widespread concerns around the world of a spike in violence amid the lockdown enforced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement to CNN, Derbyshire explained that she had written the number on her hand to tweet a photo of it before the BBC broadcast.

"I left it on my skin in case it could help any of the millions watching after 9am on BBC1," she said, adding the numbers of women killed every week by a partner or an ex were "shocking enough" even before coronavirus.

"Now some will be trapped with a violent perpetrator in self-isolation or partial lockdown and it's even more vital to get the helpline number out there."

The National Domestic Abuse hotline has seen a 25% increase in calls & online requests for help in past week



During the lockdown there's also been a daily rise in people going on the helpline website & last wk that figure was up by 150%



The helpline is open 24/7

Last week, it was revealed the number of people seeking domestic violence help in New South Wales had surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attorney-General Mark Speakman announced that Google searches related to the subject had increased by 75 per cent since the first recorded infections in the state but calls to hotlines had decreased - indicating self-isolating victims were unable to safely access the service.

The NSW Government has committed a $34 million funding boost for domestic and family violence services, most of which will be directed toward emergency housing, while the Federal Government has pledged an additional $150 million.

