Be inspired by a host of creative films at Murwillumbah

Still from Amazing spectacles from scrap, 2018, Directed by Rachel Reed which will feature in the festival.

A CRAFT film festival celebrating the makers from around the world is coming to the Tweed.

Hosted by the Tweed Regional Gallery and the Margaret Olley Art Centre, 'Real to Reel: The Craft Film Festival' will present 28 short films as a stop on their Australian tour.

The family-friendly event will have two separate 90-minute viewing sessions with an interval at the Regent Cinema, Murwillumbah on Saturday March 21.

The first screening will begin at 11.30am and the second at 2.30pm.

The 28 films range from 30 seconds to 14 minutes in duration, and feature three films from Australia.

Still from Life of Clay, 2018, Directed by Zoe Manders that will feature in the festival.

From traditional to contemporary and heartwarming to subversive, a spokeswoman for the event said the program is an "eclectic mix and sometimes delivered in unexpected ways, including music videos and handcrafted animations".

"At the heart of the short film festival is the celebration of what it is to be human and to make, and to consider our relationship with materials," the spokeswoman said.

"(It is) the first festival from the United Kingdom dedicated to craft and moving image, showcasing a wealth of short films that explore themes of making, makers, materials and process."

The festival is also taking place on the same day as the Makers and Finders Market in the nearby M|Arts Precinct.

Public Programs acting curator Meredith Cusack said it was the passion of local artists that brought the festival to the gallery's attention.

Gallery director Susi Muddiman OAM agreed the craft film festival was a perfect accompaniment to the exhibition JamFactory ICON Clare Belfrage: A Measure of Time, currently on display at the gallery.

"Clare is a consummate craftsperson with an international reputation who has made an extraordinary contribution to contemporary glass art. We'd love to see artists from the region being inspired by these films, and perhaps we will see an artist from this area in the next selection," she said.

To purchase tickets to one or both screenings, visit realtoreeltweed.eventbrite.com.au.

Tickets prices are $20 for each session, or $30/35 for both sessions.

Children under 12 years are free but must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information on the Real to Reel Screening Program, visit makerandsmith.com.au/events/australian-tour-dates-real-to-reel-the-craft-film-festival/.