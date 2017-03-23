Beach bliss in Rainbow Bay

THIS four-bedroom multi-level penthouse in the heart of Rainbow Bay is the ideal property for a beach-loving family.

Located only streets away from the famous Rainbow Bay and Snapper Rocks, this north-facing penthouse offers the owner luxurious living across three levels, including a rooftop deck with kitchen, spa and covered eating area.

Seller Deana McClintock said she enjoyed spending time on the rooftop deck with family and friends.

"We cooked upstairs a lot and its a beautiful spot to have a meal,” Ms McClintock said.

"It's a really great family home, it's just like living in a house.”

The open-plan kitchen, dining and living rooms are located on the first level and have been designed to utilise the large balcony as an extra entertainment area.

The laundry, separate bathroom and fourth bedroom, including a walk-in robe, are also located on the first level.

The spacious master bedroom is on the second level and includes a large walk-in robe, an ensuite filled with natural light and balcony access.

The second and third bedrooms are also found on the second level and provide plenty of space including walk-in robes.

The owners will have full access to the property's pool and facilities.

Just minutes away from schools, beaches, shops, restaurants and the Gold Coast Airport, this property is perfect for a family looking for a prestigious coastal lifestyle.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Address: 22/265 Boundary St, Rainbow Bay

Agent: BMG Harcourts, Ben Gazal M: 0401 197 000

Features: Three- level penthouse, views of Rainbow Bay, rooftop deck and spa

Price: $1,695,000

Inspections: By appointment