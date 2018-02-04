Menu
Sport

Beach court construction on track

ON COURSE: The beach volleyball site for the Commonwealth Games is taking shape.
Liana Turner
by

CONSTRUCTION is well under way and the stage will soon be set for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018 beach volleyball at Coolangatta.

Works on the beach volleyball venue began on January 8, with Queen Elizabeth Park now blocked off to the public.

A Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation spokesman said the venue's construction was currently on schedule ahead of the Games, which will run from April 4-15.

The beach volleyball portion of the games will run from April 6-12 and will see the Gold Coast's most southern hub transformed in coming weeks.

"In addition to the court construction, there are already light towers in place,” the spokesman said.

"There will also be a 4000-seat grandstand structure, marquee structures to support athletes, media, Games family and operational needs, portable amenities and structures to house video-boards/scoreboards.”

While this week has proved an exception, he said the mostly dry weather in recent weeks had helped to keep the works on track.

Meanwhile, the transportation of hundreds of tonnes of sand from Brisbane, has yet to occur.

Organisers will bring in the coarser northern sand to meet coarseness requirements for the playing surfaces.

"There will be some beach re-profiling occurring during mid-February and the importation of the coarse sand will occur late Febru- ary,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, he said locals would be likely to see beach volleyball teams checking out the space from late next month.

"Yes, teams begin arriving on the Gold Coast on March 25, the day the Commonwealth Games Village opens,” he said.

"All teams will have familiarisation of venue for four days before the competition which will include training on both the competition and warm-up courts within daylight and during the evening.”

Topics:  commonwealth games 2018 coolangatta gold coast gold coast 2018 commonwealth games goldoc queen elizabeth park tweed heads

Tweed Daily News
