Beach handball championships fire despite weather

Spartans Nicholas Gallaugher firs the ball towards goal watched by Panthers' Matt Grace. Photo: CHRIS SEEN PHOTOGRAPHY

DESPITE some challenging weather conditions, the Australian Beach Handball National Championships produced spectacular action at Coolangatta Beach at the weekend.

More than 40 teams were in action across the mens, womens and mixed divisions.

The championships attracted players from NSW, Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia and host state Queensland as well as overseas teams from New Zealand and Japan.

Each game is two sets and if scores were level at the end of each set then there is a sudden death decider. If both teams win a set then there were penalty shoot outs.

The East Melbourne Spartans Beach Handball Club won the men's final based on a tight defensive combination that repelled the SA Panthers attack.

New Zealander Jordan Thorsten, playing for Kiwi team Parrots, was voted Most Valuable Players in the women's category of the Australian Beach Handball Championships held at Coolangatta. Photo: CHRIS SEEN PHOTOGRAPHY.

The Spartan's defence was led by mens tournament Most Valuable Player James Brennan.

The Spartans, who won in two straight sets, were strong in the air with Matthew Richards in attack combining with Nicholas Gallaugher.

The tight match up meant opportunities were limited due to the Spartan's bigger bodies and both side's experience.

Competitors from both mens final's teams also play in the Australian side.

In the Women's Division, the NSW team of Botany Bay held out the Cherry Blossoms from Japan in a competitive match.

Botany Bay also had a number of players on the Australian Women's team.

In the Mixed Division, Queensland's Galahs brought home local honours with a win over Melbourne's Jurassic Park.