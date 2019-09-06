Beach rugby to take over the Kirra coastline

There will be plenty of rugby action on Kirra Beach this weekend when Beach Rugby Australia returns for the second year. Photo: Harvie Allison

THE Rugby World Cup is only weeks away but for fans of the code, a beach tournament at Kirra this weekend will fill the void until the competition in Japan kicks off.

The Beach Rugby Australia Spring Break Gold Coast event returns to the famous surfing location for the second year and organisers have their fingers crossed the fine weather continues.

Last year, the tournament was threatened by storms but managed to go ahead thanks to the determination of competitors. It attracted about 15 teams.

Kirra event organiser Peter Hickey said interest in this weekend’s event had doubled, with around 30 teams registered to compete.

“We have teams coming from the Coast, a large contingent from Brisbane, as well as teams from Sydney, Canberra and Adelaide,” Hickey said.

“The Gold Coast City Council has allowed us to set up the ‘field’ right in front of the Kirra Surf Life Saving Club and the tournament will be covered by FOX so the images will be fantastic.

“Our special guest ambassador this year will be Christian Cullen, the former All Blacks great, who is interested in establishing beach rugby in New Zealand.

“There are teams taking part in under 17s, open mens and womens and a special masters comp on the Saturday.

“We will also have a showcase under 15 girls match as well.”

Hickey said the field would be marked out by a 30m x 25m inflatable barrier and bleachers would be set up on the sand for spectators.

“This is a free event to watch and being family friendly, we hope to provide a real carnival atmosphere with live music and a pop-up bar on the beach,” he said.

“Beach rugby is huge in Europe, with nine countries staging tournaments and a circuit which attracts some very talented players.

“It is not uncommon for the events to draw crowds of up to 15,000 and while the sport is in its infancy here in Australia, we have joined the European Beach Rugby Association and are looking to develop our own circuit, with Kirra being a base event.

“We want this to kick on at the time when the regular rugby season draws to a close and before the sevens season starts. We have planned another event later in the year for Townsville and want to expand to include some southern locations to help raise the profile of the sport.”

Beach rugby involves teams of five-a-side with up to seven substitutes, with five minute halves.

The action kicks off on Saturday from 9am, going until 3pm, and on Sunday from 9am—2pm.

For more details visit www.beachrugbyhaustralia.com.au.