A new beach wheelchair is now available in Pottsville.
News

Beach wheelchair now available in Pottsville

Rick Koenig
by
30th Apr 2019 10:57 AM

A BEACH wheelchair funded by the Tweed Shire Council is now available for use at Pottsville South Holiday Park.

The introduction of the wheelchair follows the success of two other beach wheelchairs in the Tweed. However, this time it will be in managed in accordance with Tweed Coast Holiday Parks.

Previously, the beach wheelchairs have been managed through surf clubs.

Tweed Coast Holiday Parks unit co-ordinator Andrew Illingworth said the new wheelchair, which uses special balloon tyres, was a welcome community service initiative and promoted "inclusion of all".

 

"The wheelchairs make it easier for people with impeded mobility to attend events at these locations or simply enjoy time at the beach," he said.

"The beach wheelchairs have special balloon tyres which make it easier for people with impeded mobility to attend events at these locations or simply enjoy time at the beach.

"The chair will open up opportunities for the community and people visiting Pottsville including access to the local beach - some people may not have even been able to access it prior but will be able to now."

For further information or to arrange hire of the other beach wheelchairs contact Tweed Shire Council Community Services team on (07) 5569 3110 or email communityservices@tweed.nsw.gov.au.

beach wheelchair pottsville tweed
