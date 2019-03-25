Menu
TOUGH LOSS: Burleigh Bears celebrate after scoring against Tweed.
Bears hold firm to beat Tweed Seagulls

Michael Doyle
25th Mar 2019 11:30 AM

RUGBY LEAGUE: Tweed have encountered their first hiccup of the 2019 Intrust Super Cup season, falling to Burleigh at Prizzey Park.

Tweed had the lion's share of territory and possession, but their attacking game was left wanting.

The absence of Ryley Jacks was noticeable as the Seagulls wasted countless opportunities close to the Burleigh goal line.

Burleigh took a 10-0 half time lead, despite spending much of the first half camped in their own half.

Tweed's attack lacked the ability to find a way through the Bears defence, squandering many chances early in the tackle count.

A try to Tweed's Kirk Murphy in the 49th minute brought the deficit back to six points, and Tweed threatened multiple times to level the score.

But Burleigh's defence held firm and when Bear's hooker Pat Politoni burrowed over to stretch his sides lead out to 12 the flood gates opened.

Another three Bears tries gave Burleigh a convincing 32-4 win.

Tweed coach Ben Woolf said his side will learn from the loss, and said he expected a better performance next weekend.

"I think there were some good things we did,” Woolf said.

"With how hot it was someone was going to break and unfortunately it was us.

"I think we will be better for the run.

We had to simplify the attack and I don't think we'll be in a position were our attack is like that again.”

The Seagulls now have a week to prepare for their next match away to the Central Queensland Capras.

