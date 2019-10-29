Beating loneliness with fantastic art work

AN ARTISTIC studio created by a Northern Rivers man to combat loneliness over a decade ago, has resulted in a major group project.

Lismore man Scott Trevelyan began the Willowbank Studio in 2006, when he felt alone and isolated after suffering an acquired brain injury.

He now holds fortnightly workshops to bring together people who live with an ABI in a safe, creative environment, to participate in art activities designed to facilitate self-expression, self-awareness and healing targeted to their specific needs.

The sessions have proven to be so successful, Feros Care invited artists from the group to add their pieces of work to the Connection Project.

The project is an initiative involving people from across Australia designing puzzle pieces to form a giant jigsaw representing connection and unity.

Feros Care community development co-ordinator June Cremin said it was brilliant for the Lismore-based group to be able to add their art to the collection.

“These artists have each experienced unimaginable tragedy yet can still find such love and beauty in the world, which was inspiring to see,” she said.

“Everybody in the Brain Injury Group knows what it is like to feel alone and the importance of their support networks in feeling connected.”