BEATS 2018 organisers put a call out for award sponsors

Trish Callaghan, Rex and Jen Hutchinson and Belinda Hope celebrate Coastal Framing and Design's big win at the BEATS.

Trish Callaghan, Rex and Jen Hutchinson and Belinda Hope celebrate Coastal Framing and Design's big win at the BEATS. Aisling Brennan

THE Business Excellence Awards Tweed Shire event organisers are looking for businesses to sponsor the annual BEATS awards.

This year's black tie gala awards is moving from its usual location in Murwillumbah, instead being held at Seagulls Club on Saturday, July 29.

BEATS 2018 chairwoman and Murwillumbah chamber vice-president Helen Stubbins said this year's event would be bigger and better than ever, with the three Tweed chambers coming together to celebrate local business.

"The idea was to expand the horizons of BEATS, because up until now the gala event has always been held in Murwillumbah,” MsStubbins said.

"We wanted to get it out to a larger venue.

"We're really reaching out to businesses throughout the shire to come along to the gala night, to sponsor the BEATS and to nominate themselves when the nominations open.”

For more information about sponsorship options or the BEATS awards, visit www.beatsawards.com.au.