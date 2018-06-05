BEATS AWARD: Time to nominate your top Tweed business

Rhi Brimsmead, Helen Stubbin and Bec Day at the Business Excellence Awards Tweed Shire (BEATS) sponsors launch at Seagulls Club.

Rhi Brimsmead, Helen Stubbin and Bec Day at the Business Excellence Awards Tweed Shire (BEATS) sponsors launch at Seagulls Club. Aisling Brennan

FROM tourism operators showing off Mt Warning to the local chemist, Tweed businesses are putting their best foot forward for the chance to be crowned champion at this year's Business Excellence Awards Tweed Shire (BEATS).

Business have the chance to celebrate their achievements at this year's BEATS gala dinner on July 28, hosted for the first time by the Tweed's three business chambers.

BEATS organisers officially launched the awards at the sponsors' brunch at Seagulls Club today, and encouraged small, medium and large scale businesses to nominate for one of the 18 awards.

"There are business out there that are excellent in the Tweed and we want to encourage them to have a go,” Tweed chamber president Warren Polglase said.

"It's going to be an excellent gala event and a good networking experience.”

BEATS coordinator Rhi Brinsmead said the awards gave a platform to businesses in all different industries to showcase what they have to offer the region.

'The BEATS are truly shire wide this year, with a mighty collaboration between the Murwillumbah District Business Chamber, the Tweed Chamber of Commerce and the Kingscliff and District Chamber of Commerce,” Ms Brinsmead said.

"We have a vision for the BEATS that it will become the most exciting event on the Tweed Business calendar.”

Tickets for the BEATS Gala Dinner will go on sale on June 25.

Nominations for the awards close on June 15 and businesses can apply for more than one category. Juding in each category will be undertaken by an independent panel of experts with winners automatically entered into the regional NSW Business Chamber awards.

For more information about the categories or to apply, visit www.beatsawards.com.au.