BEATS awards highlight the best in the business

WINNERS: Con Varela and Skye Swift still enjoying their victory of the 2016 BEATS People's Choice Award.

WINNING the 2016 Business Excellence Awards for Tweed Shire (BEATS) has created many pathways for Varela and Swift Pharmacy in Murwillumbah.

Skye Swift and her business Partner Con Valera walked away with the top prizes at last year's BEATS, wining the 2016 people's choice award and the best business award.

Ms Swift said winning the awards has created a great buzz within her business.

"We've enjoyed many new customers who learnt about our values through the BEATS,” she said.

"We've had people come in to say they've read about us in the paper or walking through seeing the awards or seeing us on Facebook.”

Ms Swift said she encouraged any business owner to nominate for one of the 20 categories in this years awards because it was a great way to branch out in the Tweed business community.

"It's great to get an understanding of other businesses,” she said.

"It's not only just businesses but business people. You meet them and you like them then you want to work together in collaboration, even though you might be different you might share customers.”

Nominations can be made online and Ms Swift said the business chambers can help with applications.

"I'm not an expert at writing but I think the judges could obviously see my genuine passion and care,” she said.

"It wasn't fancy, it was just heart felt and real and I think they could obviously see that.”

FAST FACTS

For more information about the BEATS categories or to nominate a business for any category, visit www.beatsawards.com.au.

Entries for the BEATS close Monday, June 12.