BEATS Awards nominations are now open

IT'S that time of year when Tweed businesses are given a chance to shine as nominations open for the Business Excellence Awards in the Tweed Shire.

BEATS co-ordinator Toni Zuschke encouraged both consumers and business operators to nominate any business that had provided high-quality service throughout the year.

"More than ever it's important for the Tweed Shire to support one another in business, considering the recent devastation,” MsZuschke said, referring to damage from the March 31 flood.

"It's about the long term, because we will survive through this but some businesses will struggle and the wider community needs to stand together and support each other.”

The BEATS has 20categories this year, including some new areas like Excellence in Accommodation.

"The main category for tourism is visitor experience, but it's a very broad category as it covers all types of tourism operations from parks to festivals,” Ms Zuschke said.

"A lot of the people in the tourism industry are accommodation houses. They were saying they didn't want to come up against an event, they wanted to come up against other accommodation.”

Ms Zuschke said she also encouraged people to nominate their favourite business for the People's Choice award.

"If anyone out there knows of a business that does exceptionally well, has great customer service and goes above and beyond, then go to the website and click on the button (to nominate),” she said.

Entries close June 12. For more information about the BEATS or to nominate a business, visit the website www.beatsawards.com.au