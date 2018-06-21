BEATS nominations close Friday

WINNERS: Mount Warning Tours operators Kym Marston, Katya and Michael Simmons receive the 2017 People's Choice Award at the Business Excellence Awards Tweed Shire, presented by Lismore MP Thomas George.

WINNERS: Mount Warning Tours operators Kym Marston, Katya and Michael Simmons receive the 2017 People's Choice Award at the Business Excellence Awards Tweed Shire, presented by Lismore MP Thomas George. Aisling Brennan

BUSINESSES that might not fit any of the typical Business Excellence Tweed Shire Awards categories still have the chance to win as part of the 2018 People's Choice Award.

Individuals can nominate their favourite business for the people's choice category before June 22, with voting on those nominated opening on June 25.

After winning last year's People's Choice Award, Mount Warning Tours operator Michael Simmons said he was honoured to know the community respected his business.

"Giving back to the community has always been important to us, so to see that reflected in winning the people's choice was very rewarding,” Mr Simmons said.

"For us to win the people's choice award, it demonstrates our role in the local community and the fact that we've chosen since the beginning to work with other local business.”

Kingscliff and District Chamber of Commerce president Mark Humphries said he encouraged everyone to nominate their favourite business for the award.

"It's the people's choice and it gives everyone the opportunity for people to highlight a business that they love,” Mr Humphries said.

The winner will be decided by the public, with the award being presented at the BEATS Gala Dinner on July 28 at Seagulls Club.

For more information about the Business Excellence Awards Tweed Shire, visit www.beatsawards.com.au/enter/peoples-choice/

Nominations for all 18 categories close June 22.