Beautician finds positives during forced closure

Divalashes Beauty owner Citra Wakefield will be making the most of her forced shutdown by spending more time with sons Raka, Reign and River. Picture: Sam Reynolds

AS MANY businesses face the reality of what the Federal Government's forced closures mean for them, Divalashes Beauty owner Citra Wakefield is finding the silver lining.

When Ms Wakefield first heard the news that she'd have to stop operating under the government's measures to reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19, she was devastated.

"I was like oh no, I'm not ready.

"I knew it was coming but it felt surreal," Ms Wakefield said.

"But I woke up the next morning and said maybe it was a good thing."

For the last seven years, Ms Wakefield has worked tirelessly, splitting her time between her business and rushing around with her kids.

Now, with extra free time, she plans on spending more time with her three sons and learning something new.

"I'm going to learn something I've always wanted to learn," she said.

"For example, I'll learn to play the guitar and learn online how to do different techniques for eyelashes or eyebrows."

The family has already set up a home gym and a soccer area in the backyard.

"It's something to do with my boys," Ms Wakefield said.

"We get to spend time with immediate family without being rushed here and there because in normal life we always have somewhere to be.

"Now we can relax, sit down and do homework with them or study and teach them ­something without the rush."

She said despite everything that has happened, she was blessed with health and family.

Ms Wakefield encouraged others in similar situations to try and see the positives as well and use the time to improve themselves.

"Get into something you wanted to do before but didn't have the time to do," Ms Wakefield said.