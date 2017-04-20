Beauty of Cudgen Lake is hard to beat

BEHIND THE LENS with Ryan Fowler

CALM scenes can be found all around the Tweed Coast, especially when you have such a beautiful reflection of a magnificent sky. If you need to chill out after a long day at work or just have some R'n'R, I don't think you could come to a more beautiful location in the area than Cudgen Lake. Actually, there are quite a few, but this one is a personal favourite.

The long exposure technique used here adds to the sense of harmony that brings tranquillity into our lives. Plus, I feel this gives a slightly different take on the usual imagery that comes from this spot.

To capture this image, I used a single exposure using a wide lens set at 17mm and a graduated neutral density filter with a polarising filter to control the dynamic range. Settings were f/14, ISO100 and 30-second shutter speed.

* Ryan Fowler is a Casuarina photographer and a columnist with the Tweed Daily News. Contact him at ryanfowler.photography