Salon owner reveals most requested service since reopening

IN DEMAND: Amy’s Beauty Room owner Amy Gabb is fully booked for the next three weeks after reopening on Tuesday. Restrictions for beauty and nail services lifted on June 1. Picture: Scott Powick.

WOMEN on the Tweed were so desperate to feel glamorous one beauty therapist's appointments were booked out within hours of reopening after restrictions were lifted.

Amy Gabb closed her salon for 10 weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic but it was obvious she was sorely missed by her clients.

Ms Gabb is fully booked for the next three weeks after reopening Amy's Beauty Room in Tweed Heads on Tuesday.

The beauty therapist said her clients were desperate to "feel normal again" and mostly requested waxing and nails services.

"Brazilian waxing, legs and eyebrows. We all love our brows and eyelashes," Ms Gabb said.

There are no restrictions on the services Ms Gabb can provide, however, she is required to minimise the risk of COVID-19.

"I just to have everyone's details, wear gloves and a mask, and offer my clients a mask if they want it."

Ms Gabb said even a pandemic didn't stop inquiries for her services with several clients asking if she would do house visits during the shutdown.

"I had a few people ask me to go to their house and people ringing the salon and not understanding the seriousness of covid.

"It feels so good to be back, I did love the time off … but it made me appreciate what I have."

Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced on May 24 that beauty and nail salon operators could reopen on June 1 under strict COVID-safe guidelines.

She said while it was an important step in easing restrictions it was important to protect the safety of customers and beauty therapists.

"It is vital staff and clients of beauty and nail salons abide by the one person per 4 square metre rule with no more than 10 clients at any one time," Ms Berejiklian said.

Safety plans will include measures such as: