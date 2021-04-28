Menu
Login
Celebrity

Beckham’s massive earnings revealed

28th Apr 2021 10:25 AM

 

David Beckham's massive earnings have been revealed.

The famous footballer's branding business, Seven Global, raked in $31.1 million in sales in the last 12 months, The Mirror reports.

That means the business made $85,307 per day through the sales of Beckham branded clothes, fragrances, shoes and clothes.

Seven Global is a joint venture that was created in 2015 between Global Brands Group and David Beckham. According to its website, it drives the continued development of all consumer product categories around David Beckham.

David Beckham in an Armani underwear advertisement.
David Beckham in an Armani underwear advertisement.

Beckham, his wife Victoria and their three youngest children have recently returned to the UK after four months in Miami.

The family are now living in their Cotswolds mansion which is estimated to be worth almost $20 million after a series of recent improvements.

The Beckhams added a football pitch and a spectator stand, a lake, an outdoor swimming pool, a sauna and plunge pool, and a wine cellar, Hello magazine reports.

The family’s UK mansion has had a series of improvements.
The family’s UK mansion has had a series of improvements.

 

A source close to the family told The Sun: "The whole family loved their time in the US but the UK has always been home for them.

"They are back in the UK and focusing on various aspects of their business ventures between the Cotswolds and London.

"They had to isolate when they got back but now they are settled again and the children are preparing to go back to school next week.

"Brooklyn moved to Miami last year to be with his fiancee Nicola Peltz so he has stayed out there.

"Victoria feels sad to be away from him but he's grown up now and living his own life.

"They're hoping it won't be too long before he can make a visit back home again."

Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancee.
Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancee.


Originally published as Beckham's massive earnings revealed

 

Community Newsletter SignUp
The Beckhams returned to their Cotswolds pad after four months in Miami.
The Beckhams returned to their Cotswolds pad after four months in Miami.
The smile of someone whose dad makes over $85,000 a day.
The smile of someone whose dad makes over $85,000 a day.

More Stories

business david beckham editors picks finance soccer sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New building trio take on the Northern Rivers

        Premium Content New building trio take on the Northern Rivers

        Business The trio bring a combined 40 years experience in the home building industry.

        GUIDE: What you need to know for the Harvest Food Trail

        Premium Content GUIDE: What you need to know for the Harvest Food Trail

        Whats On The highly anticipated Northern Rivers Food Harvest Food Trail is coming up this...

        Four Northern Rivers businesses win top produce awards

        Premium Content Four Northern Rivers businesses win top produce awards

        News These producers show the state why they’re the best in the business.

        ‘Dump trams for hydrogen-powered buses’

        Premium Content ‘Dump trams for hydrogen-powered buses’

        News Similar systems are already under construction in Korea and Germany