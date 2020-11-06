Bachelorette Becky dumped via phone after three days

Becky Miles has announced she has split from her The Bachelorette winner, Pete Mann, after last night's finale.

Her final two suitors included Pete and Adrian Baena, with Becky making the decision to start a life with 34-year-old Adelaide cafe owner Pete.

Speaking with Kyle and Jackie O on KIIS FM this morning, an emotional Becky, 30, revealed Pete dumped her via FaceTime after only three days together, saying she was "still confused" about her break up.

The pair spent those days together after the finale, before Pete returned home to Adelaide and Becky to Newcastle.

Becky said this was when things "sunk in" for Pete.

"I was willing to move, I would have been open to moving, (but) he said it just became more real then, he just didn't think there was a spark there," she said.

"We had some time together, we had our three days together, that was really lovely.

"We left that time saying we were really going to miss each other, but said we were going to catch up over FaceTime.

"When he got home to Adelaide, about three days later we had a FaceTime and he said 'Look I'm sorry I just can't do it'."

RELATED: Crushing Bachelorette finale recap

The reality star also said to Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa that Pete told her during their break-up conversation that he first had doubts about his feelings during filming of hometown visits.

"He said he had some concerns around hometowns time. I think he was scared to really tell me how how he felt," she said.

"I just wanted to really give it a real crack in the real world but he just wanted to chuck in the towel without even having a conversation about it.

"I'm angry he didn't try, (but) at the same time I'm still grateful that he told me when he told me he was 100 per cent sure that he didn't want to continue."

She added that she is regularly in touch with runner up, Adrian, but that the two are "just friends".

Taking to the official The Bachelorette Australia Instagram account this morning, Becky said: "We came into this experience wanting a fairy tale ending for the two of us, and while I am thrilled that Elly found her person in Frazer, unfortunately things didn't work out with Pete and me.

"Although I wasn't lucky enough to find my person this time around, I am grateful for this opportunity and leave with fond memories and no regrets.

"I wish Pete happiness and all the best in his search for love."

Pete also took to his own social media to address the split.

"I came on this show to follow my heart and find love but unfortunately in the end true love was not meant to be," he wrote.

"Becky is a wonderful woman and I wish her nothing but happiness in life and love. It is truly what she deserves."

Elly and Becky Miles with their picks. Elly with Frazer Neate and Becky with Pete Mann, who have since split.

Meanwhile Elly has announced she and Frazer are still together, with the pair declaring they're excited for the future.

The finale was filmed about three months ago.

Speculation has surrounded Pete for weeks now, especially after reports claimed that he had changed up his daily routine in the past few weeks. A sign that pointed to him being the winner.

Photographers and mates of Pete realised that Pete hadn't been to any of his four cafes in Adelaide recently.

Adrian was gutted.

"He is usually the first employee to arrive and would normally be the one who puts the umbrellas up and opens the doors," a source revealed to the Daily Mail.

Reports have also suggested that while Pete won Becky's heart, they didn't last long.

According to The Wash, the pair didn't last long after realising that neither were willing to relocate for each other.

"Pete doesn't ever want to leave Adelaide and Becky never wants to leave Newcastle, it's as simple as that really," one source told The Wash.

Originally published as Becky announces shock split with winner