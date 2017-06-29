23°
BEER COLUMN: Rich drops best for temperature dip

Bob Anthony | 29th Jun 2017 12:28 PM
Fire Falcon beer.
Fire Falcon beer.

CHEERS TO BEERS with Bob Anthony

WHEN the temperature drops, the colour of the beer I look for also changes from the golden clear brews of summer to the darker rich drops best enjoyed in cooler climes.

From Little Creatures comes a relatively rare brew Fire Falcon Hoppy Red - rare because there are few red beers on the market unfortunately so this is welcome addition to the Little Creatures range.

It is yet another of Little Creature's seasonal range and as the name suggests has a light red colour, clean with a tight, white head and a hop nose.

Fire Falcon has a well-balanced blend of malts and hops compliment each other even though there is a heavy blend of malts.

There's good body in this but considering the blend of malts, it's not too heavy and does offer an interesting blended flavour with just enough bitterness in the aftertaste to draw you back.

It doesn't sit heavily in the gut though it is a very full-strength brew at 5.8% but I can make allowances for that in the colder months when you need a little warmth.

Despite its alcohol content, it doesn't hit you but this Falcon can creep up on you. That said, it is a surprisingly sessionable beer and for those of us who do raise a sweat in winter, this is a bit of thirst quencher as well.

It would go well with roast, lamb or beef or even a stew or casserole. Being a seasonal beer, this won't be around for long but it is definitely worth catching at your local, especially if you are after a brew to warm you up in winter

MY TIP:

Serve cold and like so many dark beers, it tends to adopt slightly different characteristics when it warms a little. Being part of the Little Creatures range, which tend to be in the premium price range, and a limited release, it retails for about $22 for 330ml six-pack.

Lonely Planet&#39;s Global Beer Tour offers a guide to beer tasting at the world&#39;s best breweries.
Lonely Planet's Global Beer Tour offers a guide to beer tasting at the world's best breweries.

THE Lonely Planet has been helping backpackers and independent travellers chart their way around the planet for decades.

I know it has helped me find accommodation, where to eat and things to see on a budget more than once but now, the organisation has produced a truly excellent publication - the Lonely Planet Global Beer Tour.

This wondrous book is an essential guide to some of the world's best craft breweries covering Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe and Oceania.

The key word here is craft. These are your huge mainstream breweries so what you will encounter could be something very different from what you might be use to.

There's a lot of useful information such as a glossary - to help you understand beer terms and also sound impressive at the hostel when someone asks you a beer question - ingredients that make up beer - water, malt, hops and yeast - and a description of the process.

But the most important part of the book is the list of the breweries. The guide gives a location of the brewery, what is available there such as food, family facilities, bars and takeouts, and even transport.

And for those who might be travelling with you and aren't beer lovers (why are they there?) the guide even has a section called Things to Do Nearby, listing attractions or sites to go to while beer lovers enjoy the brewery!

There are concise descriptions of the breweries, some have their histories covered and most have some of their best or signature beers mentioned. There are quirky segments in the book which cover 'weird beers', 'food and beer' and even 'hangover cures'.

It's a very easy format to follow though they don't disclose prices which is understandable the way currencies fluctuate but there's one thing this book does do - create a huge bucket list!

Remember this doesn't list ALL craft breweries, just some of the more interesting ones largely due to what they produce.

My advice to anyone looking to undertake a challenge would be to pick a continent and try to work your way through the list and Oceania is a good start considering it concentrates on Australia and New Zealand.

After reading some of the destinations mentioned in the book, I may have to dust off my old backpack and grab yet another Lonely Planet guide but this time I'll be off to see and taste the wonderful world of beer.

The Lonely Planet's Global Beer Guide is available online from www.LonelyPlanet.com or other reputable online book stores.

THE Tweed Daily News welcomes back Bob Anthony with his Cheers To Beers column. Some readers may recognise Bob's observations about fermented brews from the Sun newspaper and now beers lovers will be able to read his critics (and maybe even challenge them) about brews and events connected with the appreciation of beers and fermented beverages.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  beer column bob anthony cheers to beers

