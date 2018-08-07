Before pro debut, Rachel strikes the mother lode

BOXER'S BOOST: Local fighter Rachel Loder was all smiles after local business SAE handed her a cheque for $11k.

SOME three years after she first stepped into the ring for a bit of fitness, 18-year-old Tweed Valley High student Rachel Loder will fight in her first professional bout THIS Saturday at Boxing Mania 3 in the Tweed.

Loder's meteoric rise will hit its apex at Boxing Mania where, and under the spotlights of Foxtel cameras and in front of her home crowd, she will take on Thai lightweight Ratsadaporn Khiaosopa.

Loder's quest to make a fist of her professional career was given a massive boost last week when she received an $11,000 sponsorship from local solar energy business SAE Group.

This vote of confidence, Loder says, is game-changing.

"Sponsorship is really one of the biggest things,” Loder said.

"Their support is huge. It will get me a few fights a year and that's what I needed.

"They're helping me follow my dream and I am so grateful for the support.”

In just a short time in the sport, Loder has already knocked-up 39 amateur fights and been crowned Australian champ twice, NSW champ twice, interstate champ once.

So it's no surprise SAE wanted a spot in Loder's corner.

"I haven't met too many 18-year olds with such big goals and the determination to realise them,” said SAE Group managing director Glen Ashton.

Rachel's trainer, Nick Midgley, agrees: "Rachel has serious determination, her persistence and dedication will get her everywhere. Don't ever underestimate her.”

- Boxing Mania 3 hits the Tweed this Saturday, August 11 at Seagulls Club. Tickets are available through ticketmart.com.au or call 0456 879 258 for more info.