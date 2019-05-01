Menu
Login
Bega peanut butter. Picture: Peter Ristevski
Bega peanut butter. Picture: Peter Ristevski
Business

Bega beats Kraft in peanut butter battle

by Karen Sweeney
1st May 2019 12:04 PM

Australian brand Bega has won the right to use the trademark yellow peanut butter jars, ending a long-running battle with American food giant Kraft.

The Federal Court ruled on Wednesday Bega owns and has exclusive rights to use the yellow lid, and red and blue peanut labels that most Australian associate with the nut spread.

The fight over product image and copyright ownership was sparked by a tricky series of takeovers that saw Kraft bought by international giant Heinz and the Australian products, including peanut butter, moved under the Mondelez umbrella, which was later bought by Bega.

More Stories

battle bega kraft peanut butter

Top Stories

    Labor pledges boost to dental

    Labor pledges boost to dental

    Politics ALMOST 28,000 pensioners in the seat of Richmond could benefit under Labor's proposed dental scheme

    GIG GUIDE: Where to watch live music this week

    GIG GUIDE: Where to watch live music this week

    Whats On Complete guide to live entertainment in the Tweed

    Woman arrested after school teacher stabbed with scissors

    Woman arrested after school teacher stabbed with scissors

    Crime Charges are expected to be laid later today.

    Wildlife carers plead for help saving exhausted seabirds

    Wildlife carers plead for help saving exhausted seabirds

    Environment Have you seen any of the tired birds on the beach?