Being beachside at Pottsville

House of the Week - 130 Overall Drive, Pottsville NSW.

THIS five-bedroom, open-plan property offers a family a peaceful lifestyle in Pottsville.

Designed with three distinct living zones, this house is ideal for a family looking for a bit of extra space.

Only a short walk from the beach and the river, the property has an inviting undercover outdoor entertaining area when family and friends visit.

The seller said her family always enjoyed utilising the outdoors area, including the in-ground, fully fenced swimming pool.

"It's a great area to chill out,” she said.

The open plan kitchen has a good view of the spacious living room and outdoors area.

"You've also the kitchen where you can look out onto the back and throughout the house so you've got the best of both worlds,” the seller said.

The private master suite is situated at the rear of the house with views of the backyard and includes a walk-in robe and en suite.

Providing plenty of enjoyment for the whole family, this property also features a media room or kids play area with direct access between the bedrooms.

A fifth bedroom, which is located at the front of the house, could easily be turned into a study or home office.

The property is fully fenced and features a secure front gate, with a garden and work shed on site.

Only minutes away from beaches, shops, schools and a short distance from the M1, this house is perfect for a family seeking a lifestyle change or looking to live in Pottsville.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Address: 130 Overall Dr, Pottsville

Agent: Raine and Horne Banora Point, Tate Brownlee M: 0401 176 633

Features: Open-plan living, media room

Price: Auction on Tuesday, April 11 at 6pm.

Inspections: 12pm to 12.30pm on Saturady, April 1.