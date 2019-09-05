Menu
Tweed Coast will face Marist Brothers this weekend in the LLT Premiership grand final.
Rugby League

Being error-free’s the key to Raiders’ victory bid

Michael Doyle
5th Sep 2019 2:00 PM
THE Raiders have put together a near-perfect rugby league season, winning all but three games on their way to the grand final, but go into Sunday’s LLT Premiership decider as the underdogs against the minor premiers.

Marist Brothers have not lost a game all season, with their worst result being a thrilling 6-all draw with the Raiders back in round 13.

But with all of the statistics against them, Raiders coach Trudi Carter says her team truly believes they can lift the trophy at Kingsford Smith Park.

Carter has been using the club’s junior talent to help prepare them for the premiership decider.

The game will come down to patience and errors, according to the Raiders’ coach.

“Training hard in a game situation against the 16 boys has helped us out immensely these last few weeks,” she said.

“We are concentrating on a clean, error-free game, practising being strong over every inch of the park.

“We really need to keep a calm head on our shoulders and not let the nerves dictate the game.”

After a stumble in the first week of the finals against Casino, the Raiders have been a force.

They have won their past two games by a combined score of 52-0, defeating Cudgen and then Casino to get to the final.

With the squad’s defence being at its best and an attack that is executing near the goal-line, Carter says her team will take the field full of belief.

“The team totally respects and trusts each other on and off the field, which will give us the edge over the opposition,” she said.

“The team who comes out on top will be the team who plays an error-free game and gives 100 per cent out there for each other.”

The grand final kicks off at 9.45am at Ballina.

league tag llt premiership nrrrl trudi carter tweed coast raiders
Tweed Daily News

