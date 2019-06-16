Belief building at Cudgen

AT THE HELM: Coach of the Cudgen Hornets LLT team Letitia Kelly

LEAGUE-TAG: It is a battle of two top-five teams who both have ambitions to be playing semi finals league-tag at the end of the season.

Cudgen and Casino will boost their finals hopes with a win this morning, when they face each other on Sunday morning.

Cudgen have been the surprise packets of this season, currently sitting third on the ladder in what is their first season in the competition.

Coach Letitia Kelly said there was a lot of excitement at the club about the league-tag side, and said here coaching staff had been working hard to implement a structure which would hold up for the rest of the season.

"Pretty much we are still focusing on what we need to do to stay up in the top five,” Kelly said.

"We have been training our structure which has been our focus.”

Kelly said her side was full of self belief has they head into their round 11 clash with Casino.

The Cougars sit fifth in the ladder, three competition points behind the Hornets.

Kelly said it was very important for her side to keep up their winning ways this weekend.

"There is a bit of excitement in the camp so we have set our goals for the year,” she said.