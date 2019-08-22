Menu
CONFIDENCE BACK: The Raiders have renewed belief after their victory last weekend. Pictured: Cale Rowston charging against the Cudgen Hornets last week. PHOTO: SMP Images
Sport

Belief is back in the premiers

Michael Doyle
22nd Aug 2019 3:00 PM
THE BELIEF is back in the premiers and they have a renewed confidence in their premiership defence.

The Raiders are aiming to come from fifth to win the competition, and have completed the first challenge.

Their 20-0 win over the Hornets in Cudgen showed glimpses of side which won the title last season.

This week the Raiders travel Casino this week to face the Cougars in an elimination semi final.

The Cougars are coming off a heavy loss last weekend to Murwillumbah.

Lanston said his squad was brimming with confidence after last week’s win, and the return of a few players has also boosted belief in the squad.

“We will do this week what we did last week,” Lanston said.

“We had a few experienced players returned and the belief has come back.”

Lanston said his team were not reading much into Casino’s loss last weekend.

He said the Cougars were a quality team and would be determined to rectify last week’s thumping.

“There halves are brilliant, experienced and they have some big forwards up front,” he said.

“We have been here before and we know we can do it, but we know we are in for a tough game.”

Saturday afternoon’s clash between Casino and Tweed Coast will kick off at 2.45pm at Queen Elizabeth Park.

guy lanston nrrrl nrrrl 2019 finals series tweed coast raiders
Tweed Daily News

