Bell tolls as date is set for Sizzler's last day of trading

JUST weeks remain for Ipswich diners to enjoy their final slices of cheesy bread, with one of the state's last surviving Sizzler restaurants to close next month.

A Taco Bell will fill the East Ipswich Sizzler restaurant after Ipswich City Council granted approval for the change last month.

Collins Foods has confirmed the last day of trading for its Brisbane Rd restaurant will be Sunday, August 11.

Work will then start to transform the old all-you-can-eat store into a new Taco Bell.

There has been no confirmation about when the Mexican restaurant will open.

A Collins Foods spokeswoman said Sizzler would trade as usual until the August date.

"The Sizzler brand has been on a journey in recent years, undergoing a review of its offer, decor and positioning to better compete in an ever-evolving market place," she said.

"The Ipswich market has changed and grown a new generation of diners.

"The company has thanked the community who have visited Sizzler locally and looks forward to welcoming them to an exciting new Collins Foods restaurant."

Sizzler has operated in Ipswich since 1987.

Collins said it was working to redeploy staff to its other restaurant brands.

The new Taco Bell will include a drive-through facility sleeved behind the building.

It will be Collins Restaurants' first Taco Bell in Ipswich and follows an announcement last year by the company that it would roll out more than 50 new stores across three states in the next three years.