Bella Thorne comes out: ‘I’m pansexual’

Bella Thorne is getting rid of labels.

The Midnight Sun actress came out as pansexual in a recent interview on Good Morning America while discussing her new book, Life of a Wannabe Mogul.

"I'm actually a pansexual, and I didn't know that," Thorne said. She defined the term as: "You like what you like."

"Doesn't have to be a girl or a guy or … you know, a he, a she, a this or that. It's literally, you like personality, like you just like a being," Bella said. "It doesn't really matter what's going on, over there. If I just like it, I like it!"

Bella Thorne glammed up on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

Keeping it casual on Instagram.

The term pansexual is a sexual identity on the spectrum that is explicitly inclusive of all genders, regardless of someone's gender orientation, sexuality or identity.

Thorne first came out as bisexual on Twitter in 2016 and later began dating YouTube star Tana Mongeau and rapper Mod Sun at the same time. After a messy breakup with Mod Sun in April, Thorne began dating current boyfriend Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo.

Other celebrities who have recently come out as pansexual include Panic! At The Disco frontman Brandon Urie and Janelle Monae.

BELLA'S NUDE PHOTO LEAK

Last month Thorne beat a hacker to the punch when she posted nude photos of herself the alleged creep threatened to leak.

"F**k u and the power u think you have over me," Thorne tweeted, along with screenshots of texts between her and her alleged hacker as well as several topless photos. "I'm gonna write about this in my next book."

Thorne took power back into her own hands after a nude photo leak.

Thorne later hit back when The View host Whoopi Goldberg criticised her for taking nude pictures in the first place.

Thorne, 21, had a strong response: "Shame on you Whoopi. Shame on you for putting that public opinion out there like that for every young girl to think that they're disgusting for even taking a photo like that. Shame on you."

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission