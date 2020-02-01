‘Belligerent mongrels’: Cancer survivor left fuming by smokers

FED UP: Greg Buchanan is at his wit's end with patients and visitors of The Tweed Hospital smoking at the bus stops. Picture: Scott Powick.

FED UP: Greg Buchanan is at his wit's end with patients and visitors of The Tweed Hospital smoking at the bus stops. Picture: Scott Powick.

GREG Buchanan has beaten bowel and liver cancer only to have toxic smoke blown in his face by "belligerent mongrels" every time he visits Tweed Hospital.

The Tweed Heads man has been left fuming as no level of government claims responsibility for policing smoke-free bus stops.

Mr Buchanan contacted the hospital, the Tweed Shire Council and a local MP, only to have the buck passed from one to the other.

"I was diagnosed in 2009 with two terminal cancers, and I beat them, but what's the point when I have these idiots breathing this crap onto me," he said.

"I'm always polite to them, but only one in probably a hundred apologise and move away."

Mr Buchanan gets varied excuses from smokers, saying 'it's too hot' or 'it's raining'.

"But it's all right for me to stand out there?" he said.

"Or they say, 'If you don't like it, go and catch the bus somewhere else'."

The cancer survivor still visits the hospital to bring flowers to the oncology unit and friends most days.

"I've got to put up with belligerent mongrels every day. Eventually I'm going to get my teeth smashed in," he said.

"We need management to put up signs telling patients and visitors that the bus stops are smoke-free zones.

"You can't smoke at all throughout the hospital but their (Tweed Hospital's) excuse is because it's not on hospital grounds it's nothing to do with them."

The long-term local has been pursuing this issue for the better part of a decade.

Numerous phone calls ended in a personal visit to Tweed MP Geoff Provest's office, however Mr Buchanan claimed he hit another dead end.

"I went and saw him, explained the situation and I said 'look, oncology has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars keeping me alive and I'm getting poisoned by these patients out the front'," he said.

"(Mr Provest) told me not to worry about it, he said the bloke who runs the hospital is an old mate of mine and I'll get brand new signs up. That was three years ago."

A Northern NSW Local Health District spokeswoman said health inspectors were employed by NSW Health, including in LHD Public Health Units in mid-north coast and northern NSW that covers the Tweed Heads area.

The Smoke-free Environment Act 2000 bans smoking at all public transport stops and stations in the state, including bus stops.

"NSW Health inspectors monitor compliance and enforce the smoke-free laws," a NSW Health spokeswoman said.

"They conduct inspections in response to complaints about potential breaches of law and can issue on-the-spot fines of up to $300.

"NSW police also have powers to enforce smoke-free laws in transport settings."

The spokeswoman added that local councils had the ability to introduce and enforce their own by-laws to ban smoking in any public place not covered by the statewide smoking ban.

After contacting the council for comment, the Daily understands no such by-laws exist in the Tweed.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said NSW Health had erected many no smoking signs at the bus stops over the years but they were vandalised.

He said it was disappointing smokers weren't complying with the regulations and encouraged the public to report smokers who were breaking the law to NSW Health.