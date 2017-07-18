Beloved teacher farewelled at Wallum Preschool

WALLUM Community Preschool students have farewelled their director Margy Maycock by celebrating her passion for the environment.

With a little help from the environment educational group Green Heroes, students created much needed wildlife pouches, made from the children's own donated and recycled clothing, for Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers.

A Wallum Preschool student on Green Heroes day. Angie Branch

During her 15 years working at the preschool, Ms Maycock has taught students the importance of taking care of their surroundings by implementing waste-free lunches, a yard with chickens for food scraps, a veggie and herb garden, a native bee hive and nesting boxes made by the children.

"When children interact and engage with animals it supports children's cognitive, social-emotional, and interpersonal development and growth,” Ms Maycock said.

"Through hands on experiences such as decorating pouches for injured animals, it provides authentic experiences which are supportive of children's understanding and learning, as well as respect for both animals and people.”

A possum visits Wallum Preschool. Angie Branch

Green Heroes founder Sarah Jantos said she hoped other preschools would look to introduce similar values within their school through similar educational programs.

"Including children in meaningful activities that nurture environmental sensitivity and awareness creates a generation of children who care,” she said.

"Children are born nature lovers who will grow into environmental advocates if they are given opportunity to love and engage with the natural world around them.”

