Ben and Mckinley scoop the pool

AMAZING ATHLETES: Lismore Workers Swim Team athletes Ben Auckram and Mckinley Arnison scooped the pool at the 2020 NSW Multi Class Championships on Oct 17 in Sydney.

THEY have scooped the pool, I am so proud of them.”

Lismore Workers Swim Team coach Peter Harvey was speaking literally on Saturday afternoon about aqua athletes Ben Auckram, 16, and Mckinley Arnison, 15, after the pair put in an outstanding performance smashing records and getting five gold from as many races at the NSW Multi Class championship in Sydney.

“Ben won gold in all five races he entered, took out a personal best in four of his five events and set new provisional Australian and NSW record in his S7 age 16 class,” Harvey said.

“Mckinley also entered five races, won gold and set a personal best in all her events and set a NSW record for girls 200m freestyle in the age 15 S9 class.”

Harvey said Ben set New Australian and state records in the S7 age 16, 400m freestyle and 200m freestyle and a NSW record for the 100m backstroke.

Ben who is in Year 10 at Trinity said it was “really good” carnival.

“I was really happy with my times, four PBs out of five,” he said.

“We will back in Sydney for the NSW State Open and I hope to compete in a few local carnivals.”

Ben also acknowledge the tremendous efforts by Harvey.

“A big thanks to Pete (Harvey) for coming down with us to Sydney and for his hard work and all his time,” Ben said.

“I think coaches need to get more recognition for all their efforts.

Harvey said Mckinley whom has been selected in the 2020 – 2021 Australian development para team and categorised as possessing world podium potential, was also excellent.

Mckinley said she was thrilled to set a NSW record in the girls 15, S9 200M freestyle.

“I’m also thrilled to have been given a scholarship with the NSW Institute of Sport,” she said.

Harvey said the dynamic duo were “simply sensational” event which was held over three hours.

“I am super proud, always am of our swimmers and I would not miss being here for the world,” he said.