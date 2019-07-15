Menu
Ben Currie.
Ben Currie's disqualification, fine reduced after review

15th Jul 2019 3:39 PM
AN INTERNAL review of five prohibited substance charges for disqualified Toowoomba trainer Ben Currie has confirmed the stewards' original guilty decision, and reduced the penalty from three years disqualification to three years and 3 months and reduced his $45,000 fine to $10,000.

Today's internal review decision has reduced Mr Currie's current cumulative disqualification period to 6 years and 3 months and a fine of $10,000.

This includes two years and three months after being found guilty of the five prohibited substance charges, two-and-a-half years after he was found guilty of two charges of improper action following an investigation into text messages relating to the intention to use an electronic apparatus capable of affecting the performance of two horses, and 18 months for 12 breaches of the rules of racing.

