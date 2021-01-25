Ben & Jerry’s reveals plans for Northern Rivers shop
Chocolate chip cookie dough. Strawberry cheesecake. Triple caramel chunk.
Okay, we’d better stop.
But seriously, Ben & Jerry’s insanely popular ice cream flavours are amazing, and we could soon have a scoop shop right here on the Northern Rivers.
The world famous ice cream brand is planning to open a franchise in Byron Bay.
“Ben & Jerry’s is offering an exclusive franchise opportunity in Byron Bay,” the business listing explains.
“Join us in our soon to be scoop shop and offer customers the full 360 degree Ben & Jerry’s experience ... warm sunshine, fun with family and friends with some delicious ice cream? That’s a perfect match to us.
“Our international brand is a fan favourite, we love evolving our great brand image and building hype around our amazing product.”
If you’re interested in running your own Ben & Jerry’s store ‒ and reasonably confident you won’t eat all the profits ‒ the company offers plenty of support with marketing, finances and operations.
You will also be fully trained and looked after during the business induction program.
The Ben & Jerry’s ice cream business was founded by Ben and Jerry in 1978 in Vermont, USA.
After a number of failed university attempts, the pair enrolled in a $5 ice cream making course.
The first scoop shop opened in an old gas station in Burlington, Vermont.
Ben & Jerry’s now has more than 500 shops across the world, including 30 stores in Australia and New Zealand.
For more information about taking up the franchise, visit the listing on Seek.