Ben opens up with a ton

IN THE SWING: Lennox Head batsman Ben Moyle on his way to scoring a century against Murwillumbah in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket on Saturday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

LENNOX Head teenager Ben Moyle scored his first century in the top grade when his side dominated a hapless Murwillumbah in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket on Saturday.

The 16-year-old scored 104 from opening bat after Lennox Head bowled out Murwillumbah for a paltry 43 in their two-day match at Megan Crescent Oval, Lennox Head.

It was his second ton in as many days after the Year 10 student scored 102 not out for Xavier Catholic College in a Downie Shield game against McAuley Catholic College.

Moyle wasted no time at the crease on Saturday, hitting 15 fours and three sixes from just 87 balls.

He has mainly been used in the middle order in recent years but moved up to open this season after the departure of former NSW Country representative Andrew Lindsay

"It was good to finally get there, especially after getting a couple of fifties last season,” Moyle said.

"I've opened the batting in a lot of junior rep games so hopefully I can hold my spot.

"Our bowlers took their chances early and it gave us a chance to go hard.”

All-rounder Josh Blackler added a quickfire 50 from just 19 balls in the middle order with the Pirates declaring at 7-228 after 25 overs.

Murwillumbah were nearly as bad in the second innings and still trail by 106 runs after finishing 6-79 at stumps.

All-rounder Todd Fisher continued his run of form with his swing bowling with an impressive seven-wicket haul in the first innings.

He finished with the outstanding figures of 7-18 from eight overs and took another two wickets in the second innings.

He has already taken 15 wickets this season after a five-wicket haul against Pottsville in the first round.

Elsewhere, Marist Brothers top-order batsman Blake Davis scored 108 against Tintenbar-East Ballina at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

All-rounders Zayd Thomas (46 not out) and Henry Harris (40) also contributed with Brothers declaring at 5-314.

Davis has been a revelation this season with his century coming after an innings of 51 against Lismore Workers.

The 'Bar are 0-8 in reply.

Workers recovered from 6-125 to reach a competitive total of 266 at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

Captain Jason Caught led the fightback, scoring 52 batting at No9, and combined with Damien Santin for a 90-run partnership.

Santin finished on 47 not out with veteran quick Al Nowlan taking four wickets.

Casino is in the box seat at 1-50 in reply with form bats-man Charles Mitchell on 30.

Elsewhere, Alstonville battled to score runs and were eventually bowled out for 111 after 41 overs against Pottsville at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville.

South African recruit Mika Ekstrom took 5-32 with Pottsville already having taken first innings points, finishing on 4-149 at stumps.

Top-order batsman Arren Laycock is 55 not out and all-rounder Sabah Syed is on 41.

LENNOX HEAD v MURWILLUMBAH

(at Megan Crescent Oval, Lennox Head)

Murwillumbah won the toss

MURWILLUMBAH 1st innings

D Brooks, b Maladay2

Z Vickers, c Tranan Burvill b T Fisher4

A Peenz, c Lofts b T Fisher3

W McLean, c Callan b T Fisher5

K Leighton, c Asser b Maladay8

L Elliot, lbw T Fisher0

B Champley, c Tranan Burvill b T Fisher0

R Watt, c Callan b Maladay1

B McCloy, not out10

S Ewing, lbw T Fisher0

B Burns, b T Fisher10

Sundries0

TOTAL43

Fall 6 8 13 18 22 22 23 23 23 43

Bowling: C Maladay 7-0-15-3, T Fisher 8-4-18-7, J Blackler 1-0-10-0

LENNOX HEAD 1st innings

B Moyle, c- b Peenz104

Tranan Burvill, c Burns b Brooks20

A Callan, c- b McCloy8

T Burvill, c- b-6

A Fisher, c and b Peenz7

J Blackler, not out50

J Lofts, c- b Reynolds11

C Maladay, c Brooks b McLean11

Sundries11

TOTAL7-228 declared

Fall 82 90 136 156 156 213 228

Bowling: L Elliot 8-0-73-1, B Burns 3-0-15-0, D Brooks 7-1-34-1, S Ewing 3-0-27-0, B McCloy 3-0-27-1, A Peenz 3-0-35-2, D Reynolds 1-0-5-1, W McLean 0.5-0-11-1

MURWILLUMBAH 2nd innings

D Brooks, run out9

Z Vickers, c Maladay b T Fisher2

A Peenz, b Hooper2

W McLean, c Tranan Burvill0

B McCloy, run out4

L Elliot, c Tranan Burvill b Blackler44

R Watt, not out11

S Ewing, not out4

Sundries3

TOTAL6-79

Fall 6 10 13 17 34 75

Bowling: C Maladay 9-1-22-0, T Fisher 7-2-22-2, J Hooper 4-1-7-1, T Burvill 3-0-18-0, J Blackler 2-0-10-1

CASINO CAVALIERS v LISMORE WORKERS

(at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino)

Lismore Workers won the toss

LISMORE WORKERS 1st innings:

S McLean, b Roder 22

Z Ewing, c Martin b Nowlan 46

A Legoe, c Martin b M Mison 14

J Saad, c Dietrich b Roder 0

M Pitman, c Dietrich b Nowlan 31

N Bezrouchko, run out 1

H Clacher, c Mitchell b Nowlan 15

B Toniello, c Dietrich b Nowlan 18

J Caught, c Dietrich b Bennett 52

D Santin, not out 47

M McMullen, b M Mison 5

Sundries 15

TOTAL 266

Fall: 40 71 72 100 125 125 159 159 249 266.

Bowling: M Mison 20-4-71-2, R Mison 3-0-25-0, A Nowlan 13-2-42-4, J Roder 7-0-40-2, N Ensby 9-2-42-0, T Bennett 5-0-33-1.

CASINO CAVALIERS 1st innings:

I Murphy, b Caught 0

C Mitchell, not out 30

T Bennett, not out 18

Sundries 2

TOTAL 1-50

Fall: 0.

Bowling: J Caught 6-0-25-1, D Santin 4-0-23-0, B Toniello 3-2-1-0, S McLean 1-0-1-0.

MARIST BROTHERS v TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA

(at Oakes Oval, Lismore)

A Simes, b Frost 34

D Vidler, c Hamilton b Barnwell 38

B Cleaver, c Bordin b McClintock 27

H Harris, lbw Leahy 40

B Davis, c Hoey b Daniels 108

Z Thomas, not out 46

Sundries 21

TOTAL 5-314 declared

Fall: 45 98 120 194 314

Bowling: S Leahy 12-3-51-1, M Niland 8-1-31-0, B Frost 4-1-10-1, C Daniels 6-0-49-1, J Barnwell 14-4-40-2, D Bordin 17-4-53-0, H McClintock 11-2-56-1, M Warburton 2-0-8-0.

TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA 1st innings:

C Daniels, not out 6

J Barnwell, not out 0

Sundries 2

TOTAL 0-8

Bowling: B Mitchell 2-0-4-0, J Fennamore 3-1-2-0, H Harris 1-0-2-0.

POTTSVILLE v ALSTONVILLE

(at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville)

Pottsville won the toss

ALSTONVILLE 1st innings:

B Gwilliam, c Hoare b Ekstrom16

K Yager, c Hoare b McCloy9

S Mison, b Ekstrom0

C Palmer, c- b McCloy12

D Campey, b McCloy4

R Pearce, c- b Ainsworth17

T Murphy, c- b Ekstrom27

T Irwin, c McCloy b Syed27

C Duley, not out6

B Henderson, b Ekstrom0

S Wright, b Ekstrom0

Sundries3

TOTAL111

Fall 13 14 15 29 42 53 99 107 109 11

Bowling: R McCloy 13-7-15-3, M Ekstrom 12.3-3-32-5, T Burns 8-2-22-0, J Ainsworth 4-0-17-0, S Syed 4-0-23-1

POTTSVILLE 1st innings

J Hoare, c Yager b Murphy0

J Allan, c Mison b Barnes44

T Burns, c Irwin b Murphy0

A Laycock, not out55

J Tripp, lbw wright8

S Syed, not out41

Sundries1

TOTAL4-149

Fall 0 0 52 79

Bowling: T Murphy 11-3-47-2, W Barnes 7-1-59-1, T Irwin 4-0-25-0, S Wright 3-1-12-1, C Palmer 1.5-0-6-0