Benefits from grants

LIFE-SAVING WORK: Lisa Graham from the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse said her team was thrilled with the Tweed club's donations.

LIFE-SAVING WORK: Lisa Graham from the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse said her team was thrilled with the Tweed club's donations. Contributed

MEDICAL research has been a strong focus for one of the Tweed's most prominent clubs for several years.

The Twin Towns Services Community Foundation announced this week their latest round of funding had tipped them over $1.5 million given to medical research institutes.

Five national institutes have benefited from this latest round of funding, with the foundation giving a clear indication it will continue the scheme.

"Medical research into cancer, diabetes, Parkinson's and other debilitating diseases can bring widespread benefits to people on a global level,” Community Foundation board director and secretary John Griffin said.

"These donations have allowed the foundation, on behalf of Twin Towns members, to play an integral role in assisting these teams who have the potential to develop life-saving treatments for people worldwide.”

Chris O'Brien Lifehouse director of research Lisa Horvath said she and her team were grateful to have the support of the Community Foundation for their research.

"It has enabled our investigation into a very challenging area of clinical oncology, the role that fatty acid plays in cancer biology,” Ms Horvath

said.

"We already know that fat cells play a critical role in the growth of some cancers and this study will help us better understand this relationship.

"With this knowledge, we will be able to develop new metabolic-based therapies for cancer and identify patients who are most likely to respond to these new treatments.

"The Twin Towns Services Community Foundation has been pivotal to this exciting and ground-breaking research.”

Beneficiaries of the funding include the University of Queensland for chronic kidney and heart disease and the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research for their work on colon cancer.

For more information on Twin Towns Services Community Foundation and Twin Towns ClubGRANTS, go to www.twintowns.com.au/community/.