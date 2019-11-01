Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wayne Bennett chats with Sam Burgess at a Rabbitohs training session last season. Picture: AAP
Wayne Bennett chats with Sam Burgess at a Rabbitohs training session last season. Picture: AAP
Rugby League

Bennett wants investigation into career-ending injuries

by Michael Carayannis
1st Nov 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Wayne Bennett has called for the NRL to investigate why a host of big-name players are having their careers cut short by shoulder injuries.

Representative players Sam Burgess and Matt Gillett retired this week because of career-ending shoulder injuries. Bennett, who coached both players at club level, said there was cause for alarm.

"They have similar type injuries," Bennett said.

"It's the most common injury that we have. There are players with multiple operations on the shoulders. Benji (Marshall) has had five and he is still going

"It's something to look at - why so many of these type of injuries are happening and why it's finishing guys careers and a lot earlier."

Burgess is 30 and Gillett 31. South Sydney and Brisbane are respectively seeking salary cap dispensation from the NRL because of the injuries.

Bennett was relived Burgess had called time on his career.

"I'm happy for him," Bennett said.

"He doesn't have to go through all the pain any more."

Bennett was sitting next to Marshall in Auckland this morning in the final press conference before Bennett's Great Britain face the Kiwis as part of an international triple-header on Saturday.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga questioned if the tackling technique of players needed to improve.

"The players that play our game are bigger, faster, stronger," Meninga said.

 

Matt Gillett on Thursday announced his retirement from the NRL. Picture: Steve Pohlner
Matt Gillett on Thursday announced his retirement from the NRL. Picture: Steve Pohlner

 

"Maybe it's a technique thing. It's the nature of our game. Injuries are part of our game. It's sad and tragic it's ended Sam's and Matt's careers early.

"The game will look at that. Injuries are part of our game."

Australian skipper Boyd Cordner; "It is disappointing to see players like Sam, matt having their careers ended.

"We sign up for that," Cordner said.

"We know it's part of the sport."

More Stories

matt gillett nrl sam burgess wayne bennett
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man's desperate attempt to help brother lands him in jail

        premium_icon Man's desperate attempt to help brother lands him in jail

        Crime HE TRIED to orchestrate a large cocaine deal to pay off his brother's debt to "bad people", but the buyer was an undercover police officer.

        PHOTO GALLERY: Halloween’s cutest trick-or-treaters head to Tweed Mall

        PHOTO GALLERY: Halloween’s cutest trick-or-treaters head to...

        News Princesses, witches, a pumpkin and a bag of jelly beans were just some of the...

        Teen charged over bizarre parcel discovery

        premium_icon Teen charged over bizarre parcel discovery

        Crime Teen charged over drugs sent through post

        Stakes are too high to ignore press freedom red flags

        Stakes are too high to ignore press freedom red flags

        Opinion Former ACCC chair Allan Fels writes about Australia's right to know.