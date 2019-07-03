Bentley’s over the top new SUV

FORGET bigger, crisper high definition screens, virtual reality tech or the latest in connectivity - the latest Bentley special edition has gone thoroughly old school in the quest to impress wealthy owners.

The limited edition Bentayga SUV comes with a chess board to keep wealthy clientele content in the back seat.

A highly-strategic game believed to be some 1500 years old is a far cry from the interactive displays and gesture control systems becoming more prevalent in modern cars, often used to lure younger, more tech savvy buyers.

Bentley Bentayga Huntsman special edition.

While the latest Bentley Bentayga still receives ample gadgetry, the emphasis is on the traditional accompaniments such as the chess board. It was crafted by Bentley's bespoke Mulliner division, which customises cars to owner's specifications, often creating one-off designs and finishes.

In the case of the latest Bentayga much of that tradition was created in concert with Hunstman, one of the most well known - and expensive - tailors in ritzy Savile Row, Mayfair.

Bentley drivers can enjoy a game of chess.

Known for its traditional weaves and jackets that cost thousands of dollars, Huntsman has stretched its brand to create two themes, Businessman and Sportsman.

Each replaces traditional wood panelling with distinctive tweed finishes, a big departure for a brand that has been producing wood-endowed cars for 100 years.

One of those finishes is the "Peck 62", one of dozens of fabrics inspired by a jacket created for Hollywood legend Gregory Peck, known for his starring roll in the 1962 film To Kill a Mockingbird.

Bentley Bentayga Huntsman special edition gets a number of tweed finishes.

On the Businessman trim pack there are even splashes of carbon fibre, the emphasis on modern luxury.

Despite the different thinking, there's still traditional stitched leather elsewhere, proof Bentley is sticking to it roots while exploring new ground.

Bentley design director Stefan Sielaff says the tie-up with Huntsman was a natural alliance.

"The personalisation work we do at Mulliner is about bringing a vision to life - like creating a perfect tailored suit - so adding an element of bespoke Huntsman material to the Bentayga's lavish and beautiful interior is a perfect fit."

The fabric is said to be inspired by actor Gregory Peck.

Those prepared to splash out hundreds of thousands of dollars on the limited run Bentley also get a Hunstman jacket as part of the deal.