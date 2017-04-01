WATCH: Premier says forecasts underestimated rainfall

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian’s office has confirmed she will visit the Northern Rivers on Monday.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says rainfall was up to double what was forecast, leading to unexpected floods on the Northern Rivers.

Speaking to the media today with the SES, Ms Berejiklian said residents' refusal to heed SES evacuation notices has also contributed to a high number of rescues.

"The extent of the seriousness of the floods was not anticipated because there were forecasts of around 400mm of extra rain," she said.

"When I spoke to the commissioner, he was telling me the weather forecasts underestimated how much rain was received in a very short period of time, which is why the devastation is the extent that it is.

"In some parts the rainfall was double the amount expected in a short amount of time, which is why so many people have been impacted.

"I please urge everyone that if you get a message to say evacuate, please follow instructions.

"It is a cause of concern that some people chose not follow instructions and unfortunately too many resources have had to be going back to get those people that should have left in the first instance."

Ms Berejiklian pledged every resource to help those affected by the floods, which have displaced 20,000 residents and destroyed the Lismore and Murwillumbah CBDs.

"I say to everybody who's impacted in the northern part of the state, seven million people or so are thinking about you, and are concerned for you."

Ms Berejiklian's office has confirmed she will visit the Northern Rivers on Monday, when its hoped the water will have receded enough for a clean-up to begin.

"I'm really anxious to get up there to see for myself to have some appreciation for the extent of the damage," she said.