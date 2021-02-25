Best and worst NSW suburbs for life expectancy

LIFE expectancy in Australia has reached record highs but where you live has a huge influence on longevity.

Research by the Public Health Information Development Unit at Torrens University flagged the suburbs and towns with the highest life expectancy and those with the lowest.

In Sydney, people living in the Hills and the northern beaches have the highest life expectancy.

Ashburton in Melbourne's southeast, as well as Unley and Parkside, in Adelaide, had the highest median age at death of anywhere in Australia at 89.

But there was a 30 year discrepancy for Melbourne's CBD which had the lowest of all city suburbs at just 59.

Bondi’s outdoor lifestyle may contribute to the suburb’s good life expectancy rates. Picture: Newscorp Daily Telegraph / Gaye Gerard

Professor John Glover from the PHIDU at Torrens University said several factors came into play from socio-economic status to the location of hospitals.

"Areas with an older population can increase the age.

"But there are other things like socio-economic factors which influence it and you can see that happening in many areas, both in the city and regional (areas)."

Those living in Sydney's leafy hills district or northern beaches can expect to celebrate more birthdays.

Residents in Castle Hill, Cherrybrook (east), Glenhaven, Cromer, Collaroy, Narrabeen, Gordon, Pymble and Killara have an average lifespan of 88 years.

Gordon, on the North Shore, which is one of Sydney's best ranked suburbs for life expectancy. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

This is compared to just 67 for Sydney's CBD, which includes Haymarket and The Rocks.

In Bondi the average lifespan is 82 compared to 85 at Bondi Junction.

The data revealed a similar pattern in Melbourne.

People live longest in Ashburton (89 years), followed by exclusive suburbs like Brighton, Brighton East, Camberwell, Surrey Hills (West) and Canterbury at 88 years.

Life expectancy falls short in the city centre at just 59.

Locals out enjoying the warm weather at the Rocks in Sydney Australia. Picture: Newscorp: Daily Telegraph / Gaye Gerard

Professor Glover said road traffic accidents are likely to pull the average down. Homeless shelters are also generally concentrated in the city.

"Many deaths get put down to Melbourne (CBD) because that's where many people live in the parklands, shelters and supported accommodation," he said.

Brisbane's Centenary suburbs (east) have the highest life expectancy at 87. It's the same for Chermside.

BEST AND WORST REGIONAL TOWNS

NSW:

Highest - Mayfield, Warabrook, Waratah, North Lambton at 86 years

Lowest - Maryland, Fletcher, Minmi at 69 years

Victoria:

Highest - Yackandandah at 86.5 years

Lowest - French Island at 65 years

South Australia:

Highest - Nuriootpa and Tanunda at 86 years

Lowest - APY Lands at 53 years

Western Australia:

Highest - Albany at 85 years

Lowest - Newman at 45 years

Northern Territory:

Highest - Alice Springs (town) at 66 years

Lowest - Alice Springs (remote) at 54 years

Tasmania:

Highest - Newstead, Norwood, Youngtown, and Relbia at 85 years

Lowest - Quoiba, Spreyton at 69 years

Queensland:

Highest - Driver, Gray, Moulden and Woodroffe at 86 years

Lowest - Mount Isa at 67 years

Originally published as Best and worst NSW suburbs for life expectancy